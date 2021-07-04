Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrate one month of their martial bliss; share beautiful picture from wedding – view pic

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam completed one month of her wedding with Aditya Dhar on Sunday. She commemorated the occasion by sharing a candid picture from her marriage on her Instagram. She captioned the picture as, “To a month filled with love & gratitude @adityadharfilms.” Also Read - Yami Gautam defines new sister goals with the love she showers on younger sis, Surilie, in her new mehndi video

Aditya Dhar shared the same picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Ek Mahina Ho bhi gaya??"

Yami tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar, on June 4. The two had a low-key affair with only immediate family in attendance at her farmhouse in Mandi. The two shared the good news on social media and within no time, their fans and celebrity friends filled their posts with congratulatory messages. Their similar post read, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

A few days back, Yami was in the news after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged money laundering case. She was told to join the probe on July 7.