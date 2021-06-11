Yami Gautam looks breathtakingly stunning in these new pictures from her wedding — Take a look

Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam surprised one and all as she announced her wedding to URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. She took to her social media account to share a few pictures from her special day and penned a long note describing her feelings. Now, a few new pictures from her wedding day have made it to the internet. On her wedding day, she wore a crimson coloured saree and looked breathtakingly beautiful. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: From Uri and Raazi to Lakshya and Parmanu — 10 patriotic Bollywood movies to evoke the deshbhakt in you

In the new pictures, we see portrait shots of the bride. Adding to the beauty is her charming smile. Yami Gautam definitely made for the happiest and the most gorgeous bride ever. She kept it simple in a crimson saree and wore pretty jewelry. She wore a choker, big necklace, huge earrings and a round maang tikka. Along with her saree, she took a same coloured dupatta on her head. Simple and elegant is how one can describe Yami Gautam as a bride. Take a look at her new pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Blogger (@wedding_diaries_1)

Earlier, as the actress announced her wedding, she wrote on Instagram, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya." The director also shared some inside pictures from the wedding that left everyone stunned.

Stars like Varun Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Vikrant Massey, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and many others congratulated Yami and Aditya on social media. On the work front, Yami Gautam has Bhoot Police next along with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.