Bollywood actress has welcomed her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. The two has been blessed with a daughter on November 12. The new mommy shared the first photo of her daughter and also revealed her name. Evelyn took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl and wrote, “The most important role of my life… ??? #mommy to @avabhindi.” The couple named their little angel - Ava Rania Bhindi. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Ruchika Kapoor and other pregnant actresses who are all set to deliver babies in 2021 – view pics

In the photo, the actress was seen holding her baby girl close to her and kissing her on her head. The parents even created an Instagram account for their baby and the profile reads, "The world through my eyes. Acc managed by mommy @evelyn_sharma." They even shared the first picture and captioned it as, "Thanks team! Off to first adventures.." In the picture, the baby was seen wrapped in her daddy's arms. Also Read - Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi's honeymoon is all about hugs, kisses and lots of love – view pics

Take a look at the posts - Also Read - Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza and other Bollywood divas who turned out to be the simplest yet most elegant brides of Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Rania Bhindi ?? (@avabhindi)

The actress is quite active on social media and kept her fans updated about her pregnancy journey. On the work front, Evelyn has appeared in films such as , , and .

Evelyn and Tushaan first met in 2018 through a common friend. In October 2019, the two got engaged and he popped the question first. Evelyn announced the news of her marriage by posting a romantic picture on social media.