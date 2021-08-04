Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Wife Shalini Talwar reveals shocking details of rapper's sex escapades, secret marriage and more

Bollywood famous rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh has been recently accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini Talwar. She reportedly filed a case under the 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act' in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan got angry at a reporter and the reason was AbRam

Wanted to hide his marriage from public Also Read - When The Family Man actress Priyamani won Rs 300 by playing THIS game with Shah Rukh Khan

Shalini Talwar accused her husband of ging in extra-marital sex with various women. She even mentioned of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse that she went through. In her 118-page complaint, Shalini alleged that her husband began having frequent casual sex with multiple women while he was traveling and "to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public ... that he was married". Shalini said that Honey Singh got panicked after their wedding photos went viral on social media and thrashed her. She said that he did not wanted public to know that he is married. Also Read - These throwback pictures of The Family Man’s Priyamani are so STEAMY and SEXY that you’d wish she has a pool scene in season 3

Secret affair

Shalini even Honey Singh of engaging in substance abuse and accused him of having an affair with a Punjabi movie actress. Shalini said that her husband had relationships with several women and she caught him with a red handed with a girl during the shooting of 'Brown Rang De'. Post that, Honey Singh threw a bottle of liquor at Shalini and she took protection orders from court.

Delhi Court has issued notice

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued a notice to Honey Singh and told him to appear before her on August 28. Shalini demanded a compensation of Rs 20 crore from him and asked the court to direct Honey Singh to pay her Rs 5 lakh per month. She even asked the court to order her husband to return her 'stridhan'. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed interim orders restraining the rapper from disposing of the property he owns jointly with his wife.

From childhood friends to husband-wife

Honey Singh and his wife Shalini were childhood friends who dated for almost ten years before tying the knot on January 23, 2011 in a Delhi gurudwara. The rapper is known for his work in and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.