Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar accuses him of domestic violence; files case against the rapper

Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed in trouble. His wife, Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment and financial violence against him. Shalini has filed the plea in Delhi's Tis Hazari court under the 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act'. The case has been registered against Yo Yo Honey Singh today before Ms Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Tis Hazari Court. On the behalf of Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar, Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap had appeared at the court. Yo Yo Honey Singh has been issued a notice to to file his reply by August 28.

The court has also passed interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar, restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property etc. Honey Singh had introduced his wife to everyone in 2014 when he was a judge on a singing reality show, India's Raw Star. This had left many of them shocked. In the past, after having an amazing career, we saw Honey Singh taking a break from the industry. The singer was battling depression at that time. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Honey Singh opened up on his battle with depression. "It was a terrible phase for me. A lot was going on with my mental well being. I had become an alcoholic as well. I used to not sleep so the disease started growing slowly inside me. It took me 3-4 months to accept that I'm actually not well," Yo Yo Honey Singh told Pinkvilla. He urged people to not shy away from it and instead speak openly about it.

"It was a dark phase and I would request everyone to not hide it. Especially, an artists is like a mirror for an audience. When we can share every bit of our lives, why not this? People asked me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So then I felt it's important to speak up," the Angrezi Beat hitmaker told the portal.