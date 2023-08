Superstar Rajinikanth was caught in the midst of controversies after his meet-up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actor had to issue clarification over a viral video where he could be seen touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet which received mixed response from social media users. In other news, Karan Johar reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency and said that he can’t wait to watch the film.

If you have missed out on your daily dose of entertainment, here are the 5 biggest newsmakers of the day:

Karan Johar wants to be friends with Kangana Ranaut?

Seems like Karan Johar has decided to bury the hatchet and become friends with Kangana Ranaut. Recently, the filmmaker was asked in an interview about one movie on a political event that he would want to watch on the big screen. To which Karan named Kangana’s film Emergency and said that he is excited for its release.

Did Anil Kapoor’s huge fee demand lead to his exit from Welcome 3?

Fans of Welcome films have been eagerly waiting for their favorite duo Uday and Majnu to reunite for Welcome 3. However, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar will not be a part of the film. As per reports, it was Anil’s huge fee demand that led to his exit from the film. The actor asked for a whopping fee of Rs 18 crore which the makers refused to pay.

Rajinikanth issues clarification on touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet

Superstar Rajinikanth reacted to the controversy of him touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet during their recent meet. The actor said that it was his years-long practice of touching the feet of yogi and sanyasis irrespective of their age.

Jawan: Top action directors of the world roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s film

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has roped in 6 action directors from around the world to design spectacular action sequences that will blow away the audience's mind. The film will be high on action and the makers don’t want to leave any stone unturned before its grand release next month.

Gadar 2 screening held in Dubai and London

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is scripting its own success story at the box office. Screenings of the film were recently held in London and Dubai and received overwhelming response from the audience. Notably, the film is nearing the Rs 400 crore mark in India and is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark globally before the end this weekend.