and Patralekhaa are going to tie the knot in a three-day ceremony from today, reports have claimed. It is said that the two have planned an intimate wedding from 10 November to 12 November. It was earlier reported that the wedding was happening in Jaipur, but that's not the case. The duo is said to be marrying in Chandigarh. And while they are busy with their wedding festivities and the D-day prep, sources are revealing deets about the duo and their plans. Latest reports claim that Rajkummar Rao has planned a special surprise for his bride-to-be, Patralekhaa. Romantic, isn't it?

The Stree actor will be giving a special wedding gift to Patralekhaa on their wedding day. A report in India Today says that ever since they started dating, they had been writing letters to each other. The report says that some of the letters never reach Patralekhaa. So, Raj wants to gift them to her as a special token of his love on their special day. Aww, Raj! That's so romantic and sweet.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have a kind of old-school romance. Since he would be away shooting for his films, they resorted to writing love letters. Interestingly, the first-hand opinion of Patra about Raj was not that good. She thought of him as a 'Neech Aadmi' just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dokha. However, once starting a conversation, the two of them clicked and began a romance of eternity. The two have been very private about their relationship but never shied away from accepting their love for each other in public.

Both Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have kept mum about their wedding. So, there's no official confirmation of the same. If they truly are getting married, congratulations are in order.