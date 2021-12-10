Jacqueline Fernandez has grabbed headlines of late for being summoned by ED and the alleged arrest. The actress was grilled by the ED officials in connection to the Rs 200 crore money laundering racket run by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, the latest reports state that a charge sheet filed against Chandrasekhar mentions that he showered Fernandez with loads of extravagant gifts. Yes, you read that right. The Print reports that the actress was showered with gifts worth about Rs 10 crore. And it includes three Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakhs each, an Arabian Horse worth Rs 52 lakhs, diamond sets and more gifts. Also Read - After Jacqueline Fernandez, Kamaal R Khan takes a dig at Bhumi Pednekar for overuse of filters; says, 'Mujhe laga koi Moroccan hai'

That's not it, the report also states that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, also allegedly plaid for her chartered flights. ED also traced some financial activity to Jacqueline's siblings' account too. A source informed the portal that Sukesh boasted about buying an island for Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the other hand, it is said that Sukersh claimed to have gifted a BMW to . The report further says that Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were the 'ultimate beneficiaries in the case and which is why ED has been calling them for questioning. Earlier rumours of Jacqueline being in a relationship with Sukesh surfaced when her pictures with the conman kissing her cheeks had gone viral on social media. However, the actress denied all the allegations against her. "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple," Jacqueline's spokesperson told the media. Chandrasekhar is said to manage all the illicit activities from jail.

Amidst the case, fans were wondering whether Jacqueline will be a part of the Da-Bangg tour with . The actor has tagged Jacqueline in his post which also includes celebs such as , Prabhudeva, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, , Maniesh Paul, and . The Da-bangg tour begins today. If ED gives, Jacqueline may join Salman and others for the tour.