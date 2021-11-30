After being scammed in Bollywood, marketing expert Vinay Hankare reveals that he is going to start celebrity management for helping newcomers in building a successful dream career. Currently, Vinay has been ruling the digital industry with his smart marketing tactics and in this small time, he has built a 7 million dollars portfolio. Working nationally as well as internationally, Vinay is not new to Bollywood.

However, his experience in the Bollywood industry has not always been pleasant. Vinay has been scammed by some top banners and that was quite a learning experience for him. On congratulating him for his success and asking further about his new venture, Vinay said, “My main motive is to drive the newcomers in the right direction. Like, when I was struggling, I have been wrongly scammed by many big banners and in fact, I have even invested my own money in some of the projects. Of course, I can’t take names for obvious reasons. I don’t want anyone else to face the hardships that I have undergone. To be honest, my personal experience with Bollywood scams have inspired me to do celebrity management. In today’s date, I know how this industry works. I want to utilise my knowledge and experience by guiding the newcomers.”

Vinay is also a successful entrepreneur of the fastest growing Indian brand, Sassy Panda. This home-grown brand has already had 10,000+ sales in just a few months and Vinay’s next venture is celebrity management. With the passion to build an empire of his own, Vinay has built thousands of connections over his period in the industry. Now, he has thousands of authentic connections and contacts who are literally the top names of Bollywood.

But Vinay has got an edge over its competitors because he offers the best price and quality that no other person in India can provide. His 100% success rate is already proven by his work and he said, “I have done a few celebrity managements and they are doing great in career. Everything I have done to date is filled with utmost dedication and authenticity. So, I will give beyond 100% in this new path of my life. Already, many celebrities are contacting me and I have signed few as well.”

Vinay Hankare is looking forward to the new chapter in his life and soon, we hope to see him managing the top celebrities of Bollywood.