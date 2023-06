Well, it’s not easy to keep everyone in the family, and right now Dharmendra is damn emotional. For his family with Hema Malini, there have been lots of talks about Hema Malini and his daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol's absence from Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding, and many claimed that both families stay away from each other and do not indulge in having conversations or connections. After Dharmendra shared a post about having all the respect for his second family, Esha Deol asks to cheer her papa, who is feeling sorry about their miss. Also Read - Dharmendra shares cryptic post after Karan Deol’s wedding; says I have all the respect for Hema Malini and daughters Esha, Ahana, but…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Esha Deol's hubby Bharat too dropped his comment on Dharam paaji's post mentioning that they all love him, while the veteran actor's fans come out in huge support of him too, " we respect your emotions sir…The strength of a man is in his character. A strong man is a great man of wisdom who understands, his top priority is to his family, wrote one user

Esha Deol took her to Instagram and shared the most adorable photo frame from her home wall that is from her wedding and shows her sitting in Daddy Dharam Paaji's lap, and we can see her hubby Bharat Takhtani and Hema ji in the frame. Sharing this picture, Esha Deol seems to have let go of what has happened, asked her father to cheer up, and wished all the children health. Her post reads, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

The reports claimed that Hema Malini and her family were totally ignored at Sunny Deol’s son's wedding, and their absence from every function only affirmed the news that all is not well between Dharam Paaji’s first and second families. At the wedding, Dharamendra was present with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, while Sunny Deol’s wife and Karan Deol’s mother, Pooja Deol, made their first public appearance and grabbed a lot of attention.