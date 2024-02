Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol is a known face in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche in 2012 and appeared in biggies like Dhoom and more. In 2012, Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani. They have two beautiful children - Radhya and Miraya. Of late, there were rumours suggesting that Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol are no more a couple. The rumours were based on Esha Deol's solo appearances at recent events and Bharat Takhtani going missing from Hema Malini's birthday bash. She was being papped mostly with her mother Hema Malini. Now, the actress confirmed that she is separating from Bharat Takhtani. Also Read - Esha Deol drops her pictures with caption ‘Naya saal, Naya rang’ amid divorce rumours with hubby Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol confirms split from Bharat Takhtani

After 11 long years of marital bliss, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have parted ways. She issued a statement to Delhi Times and stated that they have made this decision amicably. Her statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."

Last year in June though, Esha Deol had shared a sweet picture with Bharat Takhtani on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. She had captioned the post as, "For keeps for eternity." After this, Esha hasn't posted any picture of Bharat on her social media wall. That also added to the rumours of their separation.

In one of the earlier interview, Esha Deol had revealed all about her love story with Bharat Takhtani. She shared that they met at an inter-school competition. Love blossomed and after knowing each other for year, they tied the knot in 2012. They had a low-key wedding at Iskon Temple. The pictures of their wedding went viral on social media as it had Dharmendra being all emotional over daughter's wedding.

Apart from this, of late, Esha Deol also stayed in the news because of her reunion with brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. She made an appearance at the special screening of Gadar 2.