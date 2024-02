Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Divorce: The news of the separation of Hema Malini's daughter from her businessman husband came as a big surprise to everyone. The duo, who were married to each other for 12 years and also share two beautiful daughters, issued an official statement on February 7, 2024. The statements requested everyone to give them privacy; however, neither of the parties has spoken publicly about the reason behind the separation. Amidst all this, a throwback interview of Esha is now going viral where she recalls how she stopped taking Bharat's calls due to his behavior, which irked her highly. Also Read - Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani separation: Does the businessman still want to save their marriage?

Esha Deol recalls why she stopped taking calls from Bharat Takhtani

The interview is from Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol's wedding video where they were narrating their love story. In the video, it was revealed that both Bharat and Esha were childhood buddies, but due to misunderstandings, they lost touch and only got in touch after 10 long years. It was revealed that the now former couple's romance started when they were school students. However, once when Bharat took Esha for a drive, he tried to hold her hand, which irked the actress. Esha, in the same video, revealed that she stopped taking Bharat's calls after that incident, and that's how they lost touch. Finally, after 10 years of that incident, Bharat and Esha reconnected, and love blossomed once again between them. Esha recalled that after they rekindled their relationship, Bharat cheekily asked her if he could now hold her hand. Also Read - Esha Deol shares her childhood picture but calls it a glimpse of Radhya implying that they look the same

What exactly went wrong between the childhood lovers no one knows. It is speculated that both Esha and Bharat have decided to separate amicably. As of now, their daughters Radhya and Miraya are with Esha. Whether the couple will share joint custody of the kids or if the daughters will be with one specific parent is still not public. Rumors are rife that Hema Malini has supported her daughter's decision and is not interfering in her personal matters