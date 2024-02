Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani separation: The Dhoom actress recently announced the separation from her businessman husband. Esha and Bharat have been married for the past 11 years and have two daughters. Rumours of divorce have been circulating on social media for the past few weeks; however, both Esha and Bharat recently issued a joint statement confirming their separation after 11 years of marriage. The estranged couple have chosen not to mention the exact reason behind the drastic decision. However, it seems that Bharat has not moved on from his previous marriage with Esha and still wants to save their marriage. Also Read - Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani marriage in rough waters? 10 Bollywood celebs who did not enjoy wedded bliss despite marrying non-industry folks

Does Bharat Takhtani still want to save his marriage with Esha Deol?

One look at Esha's official Instagram post, and you can see how the actress has deleted all the pictures of her estranged husband, Bharat Takhtani. Whenever one goes through a separation, this is the one thing that almost everyone does in order to completely move on from their past. However, it seems Bharat Takhtani is not ready yet, or let's say he doesn't want to move on from Esha Deol. Below is Bharat Takhtani's Facebook profile picture, which still features Esha Deol. The fact that Bharat has still made Esha a part of his social profile does indicate that the businessman may not have completely moved on from Esha. Check out the picture below. Also Read - Esha Deol shares her childhood picture but calls it a glimpse of Radhya implying that they look the same

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents of two girls, Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani. Bharat was the one who fell in love with Esha first and even waited for her 'yes' for years. The duo eventually got married on June 29, 2012.