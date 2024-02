Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in the year 2012. It was in June that they got hitched at an Isckon temple whist surrounded by friends and family. However, 11 years later, the couple has decided to part ways. Esha Deol released statement saying that they decided to go on different paths and that they request privacy from all. The statement to Delhi Times also suggested that Esha and Bharat have amicably decided to end their relationship. The couple have two children together. The news has some as a shocker to many. On that note, here's a throwback to the time when Esha Deol revealed that husband Bharat Takhtani got a bit frustrated after the birth of their second child. Know why. Also Read - Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani confirm separation after 11 years of marriage; actress issues statement

Latest TV News and Entertainment News updates are now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Esha Deol drops her pictures with caption ‘Naya saal, Naya rang’ amid divorce rumours with hubby Bharat Takhtani

When Esha Deol spoke about the phase post birth of second child

As reported by The Indian Express, Esha Deol in her book titled Amma Mia about parenting revealed that her husband felt a bit 'neglected' after they welcomed their second daughter. She wrote that he noticed that Bharat was a bit cranky and irritated with her because he felt that she wasn't giving him enough attention. She mentioned that she was quite consumed with all the work around children and that is why he felt neglected. She also shared small anecdotes. She remembered how it slipped her mind that he has asked her to by a tootbrush or how his shirts hadn't been pressed. As she noticed these things, she quickly rectified. Esha Deol wrote, "He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it." Also Read - Did Esha Deol indirectly react to her divorce rumours with hubby Bharat Takhtani? 'Sometimes you got to just let go'

Trending Now

Esha Deol also added, "I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress and go out with him on the weekends."

Here's a video of Esha Deol and Hema Malini

The rumours of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani separation started a few months ago as on Rediff netizens started discussing about the absence of Bharat from many recent events attended by Esha Deol. He was also not present at Hema Malini's birthday bash when the entire family came together.