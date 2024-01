Esha Deol has been making headlines due to her divorce rumours with hubby Bharat Takhtani. And the actress has been sharing cryptic posts that are leaving fans curious and confused. Just a while ago, Esha shared new pictures of her with a captain, ' Naya saal, Naya rang'. The actress who is active on social media has chosen not to clarify the divorce rumours with her hubby and rather maintain the curiosity around her relationship. Also Read - Did Esha Deol indirectly react to her divorce rumours with hubby Bharat Takhtani? 'Sometimes you got to just let go'

Esha Deol's divorce rumours started after a Reddit post claimed that the actress has stopped posting pictures of her hubby Bharat Takhtani for quite a time now. Many users agreed and commented that how Bharat was not a part of his mother-in-law and Bollywood's veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration when the entire B Town had marked their presence. One user even highlighted how Esha celebrated last year's Diwali sans her husband and there is definitely something wrong. Also Read - Esha Deol separated from husband Bharat Takhtani? Reddit post sparks rumours

Few days ago Esha had shared a throwback video of her where she mentioned of losing up and many thought if she is indirectly reacting to her divorce rumours with Bharat Takhtani. Her caption read, "Sometimes you got to let go loosen up and just dance to the beat of your heart".

Well, these speculations have only ignited the divorce rumours of Esha and Bharat. Esha got married to Bharat in 2012 and on their 11th anniversary, she wished her hubby with an adorable picture and captioned that she wants him forever. Esha and Bharat are also parents of two beautiful daughters Radhya and Miraya. Esha has made her comeback in Bollywood all over again.