Esha Deol announced separation from hubby Bharat Takhtani after 12 years of marital bliss. The actress is right now finding her inner peace as there have been a lot of ups and downs in her personal life that have affected her. Esha took to her Instagram and shared the video of her having a peaceful time in nature. The caption shared by Esha shows she needed this for herself. Also Read - Esha Deol shares a post about the dark days after announcing divorce with Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani shared a joint statement over their separation that reads, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Esha Deol who took a sabbatical from Bollywood after her marriage with Bharat is back in the game and is finding good work. After her marriage, she gave her full time to family and it is reported that Esha was unhappy about losing her individuality and hence she chose to make a comeback. The separation reason is claimed to be Esha's focus from family to work and it is claimed Bharat was unhappy with her paying more attention to her professional life compared to her personal and this led to their separation.

Esha Deol's mother and veteran actress Hema Malini has stood by her daughter and has been supporting her in this tough time. While reports claimed that Dharmendra wants Esha to rethink about parting ways from Bharat. Esha is a mother of two daughters Miraya and Radhya.

