Esha Deol has made a great name for herself in the film industry and has become known in her own way instead of being the daughter of famous actor parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Esha started her acting career in 2002 with the movie Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche, where she won an award for the Best Female Debut. She went on to act in successful and exciting films like Dhoom, Dus, No Entry, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and LOC: Kargil, among many others. In her personal life, Esha is happily married to Bharat Takhtani, and they have two daughters named Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol shares the story of how her former co-actor wanted to marry her.

In a recent interview with the media, Esha Deol shared an interesting story from her journey in film. She remembered a time when a fellow actor she was working with wanted to marry her. Although she didn't reveal who the actor was, she explained that the person asked her to quit acting right after she had started. Esha talked to her mother, Hema Malini, about this, and her mom's reaction was supportive and kind. Esha said, I had just started my acting career, and he said that he would get married, but I had to stop acting. I came home and told my mom, and she was like, So sweet'.

Talked about parenting and working together.

In a previous interview with The Times of India, Esha Deol discussed her approach to parenting her daughters, Radhya and Miraya. She described herself as a "panda parent", which means she's more protective and strict compared to her own mother, Hema Malini. Moreover, Esha Deol talked about being a working mother and how she balances her home life and career. She mentioned that she deliberately chose this path and has been able to continue acting while raising her daughters.