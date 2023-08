Dharmendra married Hema Malini in the year in 1980. They have been together for more than four decades and their daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are all grown up. Over the past few weeks, Esha Deol has been sharing quite a few posts on social media dedicated to her father. Even Dharmendra made a post recently sharing how he hasn't been able to stay in touch with all due to illness. Now, in a latest interview, Esha Deol has poured her heart out about the bond she shares with Dharmendra. Also Read - Gadar 2: How Sunny Deol starrer reunited Dharmendra and Hema Malini's families

Esha Deol talks about father Dharmendra

In an interview with Bombay Times, Esha Deol shared that she is very attached Dharmendra. She mentioned that their tastes are very similar and that he understands her very well. She also said that she is emotional and possessive about him. She was quoted saying, "We are quite attached and share almost everything. Our choices are quite similar. He understands me without me saying much. I get very emotional when it comes to him and am extremely possessive of him." Esha Deol also shared some fun and interesting. She said that she shops online for him and called herself his 'professional online shopper'. Also Read - Gadar 2: After Esha Deol, Hema Malini watches Sunny Deol's film; heaps praises [WATCH]

Further when asked about Dharmendra opposing her decision to enter Bollywood, Esha Deol said that 'it comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male'. She said that it was his way of showing that he is protective of his daughter. In the end, everything falls in place. The Dhoom actress also spoke about being surrounded by strong women all her life and that motivated her to start earning at the age of 18 and be independent. She won't to continue the tradition and she shared that she won't interfere in the decision made by her kids. Also Read - Sunny Deol to visit Esha Deol's house for the FIRST time ever to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year? [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, Esha Deol recently hit headlines as she showed up at the special screening of Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2. It was one of the rare moments that all the Dharmendra's kids were papped together. She cheered for Sunny Deol and also made a post for Gadar 2.

Esha Deol has marked her comeback to acting with Rudra and Hunter: Tootega Nahin Todega.