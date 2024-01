Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2012. Her wedding is still fresh in minds of many as fans got to see the emotional side of Dharmendra. Since then, Esha and Bharat have been setting major couple goals for all. From social media posts for each other to posing for paps, they have been together always. In one of the earlier interviews, Esha revealed that she met Bharat at an an inter-college competition. It was 10 years later that they met in the US and rekindled their love. Esha and Bharat have two beautiful daughters Radhya and Miraya and make for one happy family. However, the couple is in news currently thanks to a viral reddit post talking about their separation. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Rajkumar Hirani and more celebs join to bless the newlyweds

A netizen shared a post on Reddit suggesting that Esha and Bharat may have separated as the actress hasn't been posting much about her husband on social media. The user also shared that Esha has been celebrating major festivals of late with her mother Hema Malini and daughters. But it also states that Esha and Bharat are following each other on Instagram. A lot of netizens are sharing their observations stating that Esha celebrated Diwali with mother and was seen solo at the parties. Even at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash, Bharat Takhtani was not to be seen. One of the comments on the post reads, "She was seen alone at Diwali parties too. She always attended party with Bharat. Also she didn’t host any Diwali party this year." Also Read - Animal: Bobby Deol admits he was disgusted to play Abrar days after Sunny Deol mentions he didn’t like certain parts

Let us tell you that these are simply rumours. The couple has not confirmed anything about separation neither are reports in the media suggesting the same. In fact, in June 2023, Esha Deol penned a sweet note wishing Bharat Takhtani on the wedding anniversary. She also shared a beautiful picture showcasing that they are truly madly and deeply in love with each other. They have been married for 11 years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

On the work front, Esha Deol made a digital debut with Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Her next project seems to be Main. It also stars Amit Sadh. The announcement of the project was made in January 2023.