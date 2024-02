Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol is in the news for a long time now. She has been the talk of the town for her divorce with husband, Bharat Takhtani. Esha and Bharat got married in the year 2012 and recently announced their separation. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have two beautiful children - Radhya and Miraya. Esha recently issued a statement about her divorce from Bharat. She told Delhi Times, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." Also Read - Esha Deol flaunts her fit body in a white crop top and denim at the airport after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani [View Pics]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Esha Deol talks about dark days

Esha has now posted her selfie on Instagram. She looks pretty as always but her caption grabbed attention. In her Instagram post, she wrote about the dark days. Sharing her selfie, she wrote, "No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise #sunrise #sunshine #gratitude" Also Read - When Esha Deol remarried Bharat Takhtani in 2017 during Godh Bharai; said 'Life is beautiful'

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha and Bharat's separation rumours

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's divorce was in the news even before the former announced it. Esha appeared solo in many events and Bharat Takhtani was also missing from Hema Malini's birthday bash. This sparked divorce rumours. Also Read - Dharmendra wants daughter Esha Deol to rethink about her separation with hubby Bharat Takhtani? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

In 2023, Esha had shared a picture with Bharat on their wedding anniversary and post that she did not put any pictures with him. That also added to the rumours of their separation. Esha and Bharat Takhtani met during an inter-school competition. The friendship began which turned into love. They got married in Iskon temple in Mumbai.

Check out Esha Deol's video below:

Esha Deol has also been in the news for her reunion with her brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. They all were spotted together during Gadar 2 special screening. Esha supported Sunny for his film and even praised his performance.