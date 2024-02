Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Hema Malini's daughter announced her separation from her husband on February 7, 2024, surprising the entire world. Speculations of trouble in Esha and Bharat's paradise have been making rounds for quite some time. On one hand, it is rumoured that mother Hema Malini is not interfering in her daughter's decision and is letting her decide on her own how she wants to lead her life. However, dad Dharmendra Deol is reported to be upset with the divorce and wants Esha and Bharat to reconsider their decision. Amidst all this, there were strong reports that post-separation, Esha will now be focusing on her Bollywood career. Ironically, according to a recent interview, Hema Malini said that Esha is inclined toward politics and may soon join a political party too. Also Read - Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Actress recalls why she stopped taking calls from her former husband in this throwback interview; 'He tried too...'

Esha Deol to join politics post-separation from Bharat Takhtani?

In an interview with ABP, BJP leader Hema Malini shares that daughter Esha is certainly inclined towards politics and often talks about it. The veteran actress said that maybe in the coming years, if Esha is still interested in politics, she might join it soon.