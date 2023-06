Karan Deol is all set to get married to the love of his life, Drisha Acharya, on June 18, and his father, Bollywood’s veteran actor Sunny Deol, is trying to make everything perfect. From incubating everyone in the Deol family to taking part in every ritual, amid Karan’s wedding, there is a huge talk about Sunny Deol’s half sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, making their presence at the wedding or not. There were reports that Esha and Ahana had been personally invited by Sunny Deol and might attend the wedding. Also Read - Adipurush to Saaho: These big films starring Prabhas fail to impress after his massive Baahubali success

Watch the video of Sunny Deol dancing his heart out at son Karan Deol's wedding function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

An insider close to us reveals that Esha has been definitely invited by Sunny Deol; he has invited all of the Deol family by personally making a call or messaging, and Esha was supposed to even attend her nephew Karan Deol's wedding, but there are high chances that she might give it a miss as is skipping the wedding too. Esha was not even present at the Haldi and Mehdndi ceremonies, where many other guests graced the functions with their presence, and we witnessed the viral video of Sunny Deol dancing like a happy father at the function while is standing and admiring him. Also Read - Top 5 Bollywood movies based on true events that will blow your mind | Watch Video

The insider further reveals that the wedding is on June 18 and today there is a sangeet function happening at Taj Lands End, and if Esha will not be attending the sangeet, she might even skip the wedding, but there is a possibility of her making it to the wedding reception that will be held on June 18 in the evening, where all the B-town biggies have been invited, right from , , , and many more. Also Read - Adipurush: Netizens lash out at Om Raut for making a mockery of Ramayana; highlight unmissable blunders in Prabhas starrer

Trending Now

Talking about Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, they have always maintained distance from their half brothers Sunny and Bobby, and if they will not attend the wedding, it isn’t a surprise as even the Deol brothers missed their weddings.