Esha Gupta engaged? Aashram 3 actress flaunts huge ring; responds to congratulatory messages

Has exchanged rings with Spanish beau, Manuel Campos Guallar? Well, this was the first question that came to our minds as she shared pics with him flaunting a huge ring. We can see the couple happily posing after what looks like a dinner with close friends. They enjoyed their first Sabbath. As we know, it is a holy day for Jews and they call people over for feasts. The actress captioned the post, "Not the ring I expected, but atleast it's a Lakers champions ring.....Had our first Sabbath, thank you Zahi and Galit for being the best hosts with the most amazing food. And Linda, I wouldn't mind this ring though."

Her friends like Terence Lewis and Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta sent her congratulatory messages. She clarified with Terence Lewis that she was not engaged so far. Esha Gupta is now in the US. She was in India for a while to promote her show, Aashram 3. Her bold scenes with made people sit up and take notice. Esha Gupta has been with Manuel Campos Guallar for more than a year now. The 36-year-old actress is happy in her relationship, and not in a hurry to tie the knot.

Manuel Campos Guallar is the owner of a Spanish private investment firm, Mabel Capital. They have their presence in cities like Madrid, Ibiza, Marbella, London, Miami, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. He is the CEO of Mabel Capital. Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is his business partner.

Esha Gupta believes in ageing gracefully. She said that people like Monica Belluci and manage to stun everyone even though they are not young. Esha Gupta said she likes it when people say she is hot.