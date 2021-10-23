is one Bollywood actress who never shies away from showing off her flawless and enviable body. She often treats her fans with steamy images. But she got brutally trolled and slut-shamed by a certain section of people who were quite irked when Esha went shirtless in her recent post. Also Read - Esha Gupta, Tanisha Mukerji, Neha Sharma and more Bollywood actresses who grabbed more attention for their sultry Instagram posts than their films

In the pictures, Esha was seen posing topless with her bare back facing the camera. She was standing in a balcony enjoying the picturesque view of green mountains. But some people went on to comment nasty things about her in the comment section. Esha has now given a befitting reply to those who flooded her post with risque comments. Also Read - Esha Gupta poses topless in new photoshoot; sets internet on fire

"It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, ‘Waah bhai, kya body hai!’” Esha told Hindustan Times. “It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about rape is problematic,” she added. Also Read - From Urvashi Rautela to Parineeti Chopra: 6 women who were romantically linked with Hardik Pandya before he married Natasa Stankovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha said that the trolls used bother her a few years ago, but now she has learned to deal with them in her own ways. "I’ve become matured to the level where I don’t react anymore. I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do. Once I remember putting up a picture in a saree and somebody writing, ‘Aaj poore kapdon mein photo daala hai!’ When I post a picture with makeup on, people call me ‘plastic beauty’. And when I post a picture without it, they call me ugly and say that I need to put on makeup,” she said.

She further said that the problem lies at a basic level where many people don’t like girls who’re upfront, since they like cutesy girls. She says that people know she is strong adding that if someone slaps her, she is going to slap them twice. "This isn’t just limited to our country. It happens everywhere else in the world despite conversations going on about gender inequality and sexism. I wish we become more progressive in our thoughts,” she added.

Esha, who is known for her work in films such as , , and among many other films, was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2 last year.