Esha Gupta gives BEFITTING reply to trolls who slut-shamed her for going topless: 'Why not ask men to cover up?'

Esha Gupta got brutally trolled and slut-shamed by a certain section of people who were quite irked when she went shirtless in her recent post. The Jannat 2 actress has now given a befitting reply to those who flooded her post with risque comments.