Many of us have dreamt of going to the Maldives after seeing pictures of Bollywood celebrites having fun there. Many of the celebrities are often spotted on a vacation to the Maldives. However, recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Lakshadweep Islands in India to promote it as a tourist destination. Post his visit many of the Indians realised that we do have a beautiful island in India too. Many actors like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others supported the explore Indian islands initiative by PM Narendra Modi. After PM Modi's post went viral, Maldives' Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna put up a post trolling PM Modi.

Maldives minister makes derogatory comments on PM Modi

The post on X read, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives." They also said that India will not be able to compete with the Maldives. Post these derogatory comments, Akshay Kumar and others slammed the Maldives' minister and supported PM Modi. Now, another actress has joint the explore Indian islands trend.

Esha Gupta shares throwback picture from her vacation to the Lakshadweep Islands

Yes, Esha Gupta took to Instagram to share her throwback picture from the Lakshadweep islands. Along with the picture, Esha wrote, "Take me back to the most beautiful beach to the sand in my feet to the sun on my face to the magic which is Lakshadweep. Can't wait to go back #exploreindianislands #yehmeraindia"

Take a look at Esha Gupta's post here:

Indians cancel their trip to the Maldives

The comment by the minister of the Maldives has hurt many sentiments and many Indians have cancelled their trip to the islands. Around 8,000 plus Indians have reportedly cancelled going to the Maldives. As per reports, the Minister who made this post has been suspended by the Government of the Maldives.