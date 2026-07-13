Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 13, 2026 2:53 PM IST





Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96. His mortal remains have been placed at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, where family members, friends, and well-wishers can pay their final respects. The last rites will be held on July 15 (Wednesday morning) at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

“Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak,” Dr Subhash Chandra posted on X.

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