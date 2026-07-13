Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96; Isha Koppikar and Raza Murad mourn his demise

Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away at the age of 96 following age-related health issues. As condolences pour in, actress Isha Koppikar and veteran actor Raza Murad have paid heartfelt tributes to the late patriarch.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96; Isha Koppikar and Raza Murad mourn his demise

Nand Kishore Goenka, the father of Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away on Monday, July 13, at 96. He’d been struggling with age-related health issues for a while and died in Mumbai. The news really shook the Goenka family, and you could feel the sadness ripple through the corporate world and media circles. A lot of people reached out to share their condolences.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji.

My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the entire Goenka family.

May the Almighty grant strength to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti. ? Also Read Essel Group completes 100 years: How entertainment giant ZEEL revolutionised Indian television and changed family viewing forever — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) July 13, 2026

Actress Isha Koppikar didn’t waste time. She posted on X (what used to be Twitter) right after the news broke, offering her sympathy to Dr Subhash Chandra and his family. She wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My heartfelt condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra ji and the entire Goenka family. May God give the family strength and grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Her words struck a chord with many, as folks from all walks joined in paying tribute.

Veteran actor Raza Murad also spoke out. He recorded a video message where he offered his condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra and prayed for Nand Kishore Goenka’s soul, remembering him with respect.

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Losing Nand Kishore Goenka really is a tough blow for the family. He was seen as the guiding force, the one who shaped their principles. As Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, he played a big part in helping build the Essel Group into one of India’s major business houses. His legacy, family, resilience, and leadership really stands out. The Goenka family’s grief is heavy right now, and messages of support just keep coming from business, media, and the entertainment world.

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