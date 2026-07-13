Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96; Isha Koppikar and Raza Murad mourn his demise

Nand Kishore Goenka, the father of Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away on Monday, July 13, at 96. He’d been struggling with age-related health issues for a while and died in Mumbai. The news really shook the Goenka family, and you could feel the sadness ripple through the corporate world and media circles. A lot of people reached out to share their condolences.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji.
My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the entire Goenka family.
May the Almighty grant strength to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti. ?
— Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) July 13, 2026
Veteran actor Raza Murad also spoke out. He recorded a video message where he offered his condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra and prayed for Nand Kishore Goenka’s soul, remembering him with respect.
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Losing Nand Kishore Goenka really is a tough blow for the family. He was seen as the guiding force, the one who shaped their principles. As Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, he played a big part in helping build the Essel Group into one of India’s major business houses. His legacy, family, resilience, and leadership really stands out. The Goenka family’s grief is heavy right now, and messages of support just keep coming from business, media, and the entertainment world.