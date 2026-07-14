'Wish to celebrate his life': Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra MOURNS father's death with emotional note

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra mourns the loss of his father, Nand Kishore Goenka, who passed away at 96. Here's everything about the last rites and his remarkable legacy.

Nand Kishore Goenka Death: Nand Kishore Goenka, the father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, died at 96. He was known for a simple lifestyle and a lifelong dedication to social service. Goenka breathed his last on Monday and, in doing so, left behind a legacy grounded in philanthropy, nation-building, and cultural principles. His demise has prompted condolences from leaders across political, social and business circles.

The Essel Group chairman confirmed the news through an emotional post on X.

"Wishing to celebrate his life, everyone in the family is saddened. This morning we lost our beloved father, whose entire life was dedicated to social service, cow service, and national service."

Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak. — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) July 13, 2026

Final darshan and funeral details

Nand Kishore Goenka's mortal remains have been kept at his residence on A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, where family members, friends and well-wishers are paying their last respects.

On Tuesday (July 14), his body will be flown to his hometown of Hisar, Haryana, by a chartered flight. After arriving in Hisar, it will be placed at Goenka House, 166, Krishna Mandi, for people to pay their final respects.

His last rites will be performed on Wednesday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Goenka Udyan, Agroha Dham (Hisar, Haryana). He will be cremated at the same place where his wife was laid to rest.

A life devoted to service

Born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Haryana, Nand Kishore Goenka chose a life of service over business, despite belonging to one of India's most prominent industrial families. While other members of the family built successful business ventures, he remained focused on social welfare, religious activities and public service. Throughout his life, he was known for his humility, discipline and commitment to serving society. He devoted himself to causes related to social upliftment, cow protection and nation-building, earning respect across different communities.

A committed RSS volunteer

Goenka was also sort of a devoted volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, and over the years he carried out several important duties within the organisation. What he did for promoting social harmony and cultural values, along with national service, was widely acknowledged, even by people who were not close to him.

Besides that, he had a major part in the making of Agroha Dham, the historic capital linked to Maharaja Agrasen. As one of its chief founders, he helped a lot in changing Agroha Dham into a meaningful religious and cultural destination. Today, it is known not only all over India, but internationally too. Nand Kishore Goenka is survived by his family, who still recall him as a person with a life shaped by selfless service, firm principles and an unshakeable commitment to society.

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