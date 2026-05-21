Essel Group completes 100 years: How entertainment giant ZEEL revolutionised Indian television and changed family viewing forever

As Essel Group turns 100 today, we tell you what truly makes ZEEL important. Well, it just didn't broadcast television shows, but totally changed viewing habits in India.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 21, 2026 9:08 AM IST





ZEEL success story: How entertainment giant revolutionised Indian television and changed family viewing forever

When we talk about Indian television, there is only one name that instantly pops up. And yes, it is Zee Entertainment Enterprises, popularly known as ZEEL. Years before streaming apps and binge-watching became a norm, Zee had won several hearts by offering to Indians the kind of content they loved and connected to instantly. Yes, this included love stories, entertainment, and more. For the unversed, in 1992, most of the Indian households had very limited television options. This was when Zee TV not only entered the domain, but also changed the game completely. This was the time when Doordarshan was the key player, and also dominated the market. Even though private entertainment channels were just a new idea, Zee emerged as India’s first Hindi satellite television channel. With an impressive lineup that included gripping serials, impressive music shows, and movies, entertainment clearly looked both modern and interesting.

What helped ZEEL to stand out and be special among the viewers wasn’t just its timing. It was how well and thoroughly it understood its Indian viewers and their preferences. The company knew that entertainment in India is extremely personal. For Indian families, viewing TV was about being together with their loved ones. Families not only discussed show's themes and impact. But evenings and holidays were also planned around their favorite serials. Popular shows including Tara, Banegi Apni Baat, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Hum Paanch, and many others became household conversations. Interestingly, ZEEL never stopped at Hindi entertainment. One of its most appreciated moves was to enter regional content. From Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi programming, Zee was able to strengthen its bond with viewers through regional channels. This strategy not only expanded its fans base, but also helped it set a precedent to success across different states and cultures.

The company also played a crucial role in giving India’s music and movie culture on television a different perception. With popular channels like Zee Cinema and Zee Music, ZEEL showed how go-to destinations for Bollywood lovers should be. Indian families were happy to embrace weekend movie premieres and countdown music shows as part of their lives. As technology evolved, ZEEL continued to adapt. From cable television to DTH services and digital streaming via platforms like ZEE5, the company ensured it stayed relevant and impactful. Even as competition from global streaming giants continue to rise, Zee's emotional connection with Indian audiences hasn't been impacted. So clearly, in multiple ways, ZEEL didn’t just follow the evolution of Indian television. It helped lead it. And this is a moment of pride for viewers.

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