Evelyn Sharma OPENS UP on why she keeps sharing photos of her breastfeeding daughter Ava

It's a mommy thing and not many will get this! Bollywood actress is right now embracing motherhood and it's indeed the best feeling in the world. Evelyn is enjoying every phase of being a mother from having sleepless nights to breastfeeding her baby. However, there was a lot of criticism she received while sharing a breastfeeding photo of her on her Instagram. However, she isn't affected by the negativity and rather shared more photos. And this time too she shared a breastfeeding picture and explained w she loves to share these pictures. Taking o her Instagram she wrote, " If you're wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it's because it's my whole life right now. It's a full time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don't exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top-up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over!". Earlier Evelyn had shared the breastfeeding picture and wrote, " When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn did an intimate wedding to Dr Tushaan Bindhi amid the pandemic and spoke about why she chose to settle down, " There's no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We're so excited about spending our life together," she said, adding, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us." Right ow Evelyn Sharma's Instagram is all about her motherhood and her little one. Don't miss her adorable posts.