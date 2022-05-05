Ex Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Mishra accuses Shatrughan Sinha of s*x scam; claims, 'Meri virginity bechkar star bani hai Sonakshi'; Luv brutally blasts her

Ex Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Mishra has made a shocking allegations against Shatrughan Sinha and his family in her new interview, claiming that they traded her virginity to make Sonakshi Sinha a star. Luv Sinha has responded to her allegations on Twitter.