Ex Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Mishra has made a shocking allegations against veteran actor and his family in her new interview. She told Navbharat Times that Shatrughan received Rs 100 crore in favours from her father. She went on to claim that Shatrughan and his family began sex scam at their home adding that they traded her virginity to make a star. Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid party: Deepika Padukone praised for her gorgeous kurta but hubby Ranveer Singh massively trolled for 'beachwear' [Watch Video]

"Inke crimes another level ko hit karne lage jab yeh ussi ghar me sex scam chalane lagge, mujhe lekar. Behosi ki halat me mujhe trade karne lagge, in logon ne meri virginity trade kar k paise banaye hai. Sonakshi Sinha ko star banaya hai. Vo toh fashion designer banne wali thi na, suddenly vo Bollywood me kahan se aa gayi? (When they ran a sex scam in the house involving me, their crimes went to a new level. They would trade me while I was unconscious, and they would benefit from my virginity. Sonakshi Sinha has become a celebrity. Wasn't she going to be a fashion designer? How did she appear out of nowhere in Bollywood?)," Pooja was quoted as saying by the Hindi daily. Also Read - Fans trip on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's candid clicks from Arpita Khan's Eid party; say, 'please marry each other'

Reacting to the shocking claims, , son of Shatrughan Sinha, has blasted Pooja on Twitter for making defamatory statements against her family. He called her claims untrue and disgusting. "That woman needs professional help. To make such accusations against my family proves that she is unstable. I normally don’t waste my time responding to such trash published on the internet but I think the irresponsible editor who approved this story should realize that strong legal action can be taken against such defamatory articles which are absolutely untrue and disgusting," he tweeted. Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and other actresses who have been part of big-budget flops

That woman needs professional help. To make such accusations against my family proves that she is unstable. I normally don’t waste my time responding to such trash published on the internet but I think the irresponsible editor — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) May 4, 2022

who approved this story should realize that strong legal action can be taken against such defamatory articles which are absolutely untrue and disgusting @ZoomTV — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) May 4, 2022

Pooja was one of the most controversial persons in the fifth season of the show. She was evicted from the show in the middle of the night after an altercation with Siddharth Bharadwaj. In anger, she had pushed Siddharth, after which the makers had to throw her out of the house. Her fight with was reduced to meme stuff over the years. But nine years ago, on season five, her behaviour came across as erratic. She was seen in a fight with her co-contestant Shonali and, in a fit of trademark rage, kicked the dustbin and broke a wiper. Her line "Get off my back" got instantly famous.