and Rohman Shawl had announced their separation a month ago and left their fans heartbroken. But everyone adored how Sush and Rohman announced their separation with such grace and they were lauded for their maturity. And in that announcement, they promised to continue their relationship as friends. And looks like they are living by their promise. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl meet each other for the first time and no it's not they are getting back together.

A very well placed source close to Bollywood life revealed, " Sushmita and Rohman met for the first time ad they even travelled together in the same car at the actress house, they were along with one more individual who seems to be their common friend. Sush and Rohman spoke with each other for a good half hour below her building and later went to her place and waited there for good hours. Though they are separated Rohman shares a strong bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah and is both her daughters too are very close to him. Rohman is almost like a father figure to them and he will always be there for him whenever they need him. While Sushmita too has no qualms and she is happy with their bond. The attachment that the Sushmita's girls have with Rohman and vice versa is intact and that will never come to an end".

Sushmita is indeed one of the most endearing and loved celebrity. And we love the way she holds her LIFE. She is and always be an inspiration to us in every way. Right now the actress is enjoying the success of Aarya 2 and she rightly deserves all the appreciation because she was just so GOOD!