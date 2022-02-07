Ex lovers Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl planning to reconcile? [Exclusive]

had announced her separation from boyfriend Rohman Shawl and left her fans heartbroken as they were happy that finally, she found the man of her LIFE. However, after her breakup, her fans praised how she took this separation in the most dignified manner. Sushmita took to her Instagram and wrote, " We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". Rohman too shared the same post of Sush for the announcement of their separation. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl and more – celebs who can be jailed on Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show

Despite getting separated Sushmita and Rohman and often meet each other. And there is a lot of speculation that are they planning to reconcile? In fact in their last appearance together, Rohman chose to cover his face while he was sitting with Sush in the same car. Shawl was seen hiding his face from the paparazzi as they were trying to click them together. A close source to us reveals, " Sushmita and Rohman are friends and they continue to be parents for her daughters. Rohman is no less than a father figure to Renee and Alisah and that is the reason they often meet each other. However he doesn't ant the media glare on him every time and so he was seen covering his face, But there can be a hope of reconciliation as the actress daughter is very fond of him," concludes the source. Sushmita has last seen in Aarya 2 and her power-packed performance left her fans highly impressed and how! Also Read - Lock Upp: Third contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show to bring in a SPIRITUAL dose? [EXCLUSIVE]