The countdown to the highly anticipated release of 'Laapataa Ladies', produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao, is nearing its end. The film, set to hit cinemas on March 1st, 2024, has been generating immense buzz among the audience. With the trailer receiving a positive response and songs like 'DoubtWa' and 'Sajni' winning hearts, the excitement for the film is palpable. Anticipation is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the chance to step into the world of 'Laapataa Ladies', filled with entertainment and humor. To keep the excitement levels soaring, the makers have unveiled the latest song from the movie, 'Beda Paar'. Also Read - Unveiling the heartwarming BTS moments of Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao and Pratibha Ranta

Beda Paar is sung by Sona Mohapatra with music by Ram Sampath

'Beda Paar' transports the audience to the rustic setting of the film, revolving around a wedding farewell theme. Sung by Sona Mohapatra, with lyrics by Prashant Pandey and music by Ram Sampath, the song exudes a vintage charm that resonates with the viewers. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao shares the REAL REASON behind not casting Aamir Khan in the movie

The release of 'Beda Paar' has only heightened the curiosity surrounding Kiran Rao's directorial vision for the film. 'Laapataa Ladies', presented by Jio Studios, features a talented ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies BTS: Unveiling the unseen, fun side of director Kiran Rao

Trending Now

Watch Laapataa Ladies song Beda Paar here



The film, a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues, crafted by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma respectively, promise to deliver a captivating narrative that will leave the audience enthralled.

As the release date draws near, the excitement continues to build, with 'Laapataa Ladies' poised to offer a delightful cinematic experience that blends entertainment with a touch of nostalgia.