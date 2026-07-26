EXCLUSIVE: Abhay Verma honors Kargil War heroes, says they risked everything to 'protect millions they had never even met'

In an exclusive interaction with ZEE Media's BollywoodLife, actor Abhay Verma paid a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. Read on to know his thoughts on the extraordinary courage and selflessness of the soldiers who fought to defend the nation.

Abhay Verma won several hearts with his impeccable performance in the much-appreciated film Munjya. Such was his impact that he quickly emerged as one of Bollywood's most promising young stars. As Abhay gears up for Netflix's much-anticipated series Operation Safed Sagar, he opens up about portraying a real-life Air Force officer and his massive admiration for the heroes of the Kargil War. For the unversed, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26 July to celebrate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. This was when Indian Armed Forces were successful in recapturing strategic peaks from infiltrators in the Kargil sector of Jammu & Kashmir. The day is observed to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the soldiers who took on the enemies to maintain the nation's security and sovereignty.

During the conversation, Abhay explained that the courage of the soldiers who fought in Kargil is beyond imagination. In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife, Abhay said, “I have been thinking that how would they have climbed that mountain carrying 20 kg gun, wearing 10 kg suit, water and all that and won the war. What passion they would have had?” he said. He further added, “Honestly speaking, this thought has remained with me. "I also thought that if our soldiers stood in that freezing cold for hours, days, even weeks, just so we could sleep peacefully in our homes, the least I could do was stand outside for 10 minutes and try to imagine what they went through. And they were doing it for people they didn't even know. Today, we sometimes hesitate to help even those close to us, but they were protecting an entire nation out of pure love for their country. I still salute them, and every time I think about it, I get goosebumps.”

What is Operation Safed Sagar?

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for Operation Safed Sagar. It is an epic military drama which draws inspiration from one incredible chapter of the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War. The series revolves around the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, one of the many air warrior, naval, and army units that answered the nation's call during Operation Safed Sagar.

Operation Safed Sagar has been directed by Oni Sen, and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi in key roles.

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