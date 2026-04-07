EXCLUSIVE | Actress-model Tina Thadani REVEALS her fitness secrets, lauds Hrithik Roshan’s discipline and shares her skincare mantra

Actress Tina Thadani shares her fitness routine, clean lifestyle habits, and mental wellness tips. She also reveals why Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani inspire her, along with her must-follow skincare rule for healthy, glowing skin.

These days, “wellness” often gets confused with trends, strict diets, and appearances. But actress and fitness enthusiast Tina Thadani believes in keeping things simple and listening to your body. In an exclusive conversation with BollyoodLife.com on the occasion of World Health Day, she discussed small, practical lifestyle changes that help her stay strong, focused, and balanced while navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry. Also, she shared who her favourite Bollywood actor/actress is as far as fitness is concerned.

When asked about her morning routine, Tina revealed, “I wake up in the morning, I have saffron water, super potent kesar water. It’s filled with antioxidants and it gives you such a glow.” She follows it up with “hot water with Celtic salt and olive oil,” highlighting her focus on nourishing the body from within.

What is Tina Thadani's secret to a healthy lifestyle?

Consistency, Tina says, is the real secret. “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I work out like at least five times a week from Pilates to strength training… I keep a very clean, healthy lifestyle,” she shared, adding, “You can never cheat the system. So it’s always about good food, clean diets, and a healthy lifestyle.” Adequate rest is equally important, with Thadani maintaining, “I sleep about eight hours.”

Tina shares common myths regarding fitness

Addressing common myths, Thadani pushed back against overtraining. “The more you exercise, the more healthy you are… I don’t agree. It’s all about smart training and eating right.” She emphasised the role of nutrition, stating, “Food is like 70–80 percent… if you can consume good food and then follow up with 30–45 minutes of workout, that’s the best combination.”

How is fitness tied to mental health?

For her, fitness is also deeply tied to mental health. “When I’m working out, it releases a lot of positivity… if I’m having a bad day… 20–30 minutes and that negative mind frame just goes away.”

Who are Tina's fitness role models in Bollywood?

Speaking about industry inspirations, she praised Hrithik Roshan, saying he has an amazing fitness routine. " He's always had an amazing fitness routine. His body is on point for sure. I think he leads a clean lifestyle. So that's why you could see the results."

Speaking of her favourite Bollywood actress, Tina revealed Disha Patani has an amazing physique. She said, "I think Disha Patani has like a really beautiful figure. Her abs are killing. Her abs are popping."

Tina Thadani's golden skincare rule

When it comes to skincare, her golden rule is simple yet crucial. “I take off my makeup in the night… it’s super important… sleeping with your makeup is so bad for your skin.”

Thadani believes that genuine wellness requires people to develop their life skills through dedicated self-disciplinary practice while they maintain consistent body awareness throughout each day.

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