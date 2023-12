Today is a big day for the two big movies released. Yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. Both movies are released at the same time. December 1 is the big clash between two big stars and big movies. Animal and Sam Bahadur have been the most talked about films and both the trailers have received all the love. The audience has been praising both the movies and the actors for their brilliant performances. The trailers of both films have left everyone surprised and people have always been super excited for both these films. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp too. Follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Animal review: Alia Bhatt has this to say about Ranbir Kapoor’s new movie

This is going to be a tough competition at the box office and hence, we had earlier created a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) to know which film, fans are more excited about. Is it Ranbir Kapoor's film, Animal or Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur that has managed to grab everyone's attention?

Animal Vs Sam Bahadur

Well, the poll results are out now. And, fans are more excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. 61.6% of people are excited about Animal while 14.5 % of people are excited about Sam Bahadur. 10% of people are excited about both the big movies while the rest are not interested in any of them.

Take a look at the poll results here:

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol is seen as the villain in the film. Animal is the story of a father and son's bond. From the trailer, we see that the film has got some amazing action scenes and also some beautiful emotional moments.

About Sam Bahadur

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.