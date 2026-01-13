EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan’s trending streak leads to LUCRATIVE partnerships?

Ahead of the release of Border 2, actor Varun Dhawan has been in news for multiple reasons. Read on to know how the actor made the most of recent social media buzz.

Varun Dhawan has been facing criticism on social media since the release of Border 2's popular song Ghar Kab Aaoge. While many trolled the actor for his over-the-top expressions, others hit out at him for his flawed acting. The actor recently took to Instagram to express his gratitude and love towards his fans for the teaser's positive reception. He shared multiple photos of himself from Border 2 and put out a caption that read, “Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love.”

What are Varun Dhawan's lucrative deals?

Actor Varun Dhawan has been a trending talking point for the last few days. But he has also been successful in cashing in on the social trend. For the unversed, the actor has had brands clamouring onto him. “The conversations surrounding Border 2 and its song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, has turned out to be an opportunity for Varun as the actor has bagged two major brand deals and will begin shooting one of them on 16th January, Friday,” a source close to the actor told BL.

Varun's upcoming commercials include a talcum powder and a gut-cleansing product. With these two deals, Varun has clearly explained that he is unfazed by what the social media has to say.

How did Varun react to excessive criticism?

On his recent Instagram post, one social media user had asked Varun, “Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega”. Varun was quick to hit back at the criticism he was subjected to on social media. In reply to the aforementioned question, Varun wrote, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar."

As soon as Varun replied to the troll, several social media users supported him, and lauded the honesty and intelligence with which he addressed the criticism. Some comments read, "Kya baat hai sir”, “@varundvn bhai acting mein koi kami nahi, “Yes song is a hit bhai,” “I luv ur performance on that song.”

