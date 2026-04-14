EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Priyadarsh OPENS UP on comparison between Bhoot Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, 'No, it's completely different'

Priyadarshan returns with Bhoot Bangla, reuniting with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa team, as he reacts to comparisons between the two horror-comedies.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is all set to return with his new horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 16, 2026. The film brings back a much-loved combination, as he reunites with Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani, the iconic team behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been quick to draw comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which has only added to the excitement around the film. Speaking exclusively to BollywoodLife.com, Priyadarshan shared his thoughts on these comparisons.

Priyadarshan on comparison between Bhoot Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

When asked about Bhoot Bangla being likened to the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the filmmaker said, "No, this is completely different because the only nostalgia you get is because of these actors. Otherwise, that was a psychological thriller (Bhool Bhulaiyaa) and Bhoot Bangla is complete fantasy, like, will it happen or not? It could happen, or it could not happen. Bhoot Bangla is inspired by what we have in our folklore, mythology and superstitions."

He continues, "So all these things are there like black magic- all these things are a part of the Indian culture. There are certain kinds of science as well, like quantum physics. So they say like our 'rishis', how they got knowledge; they used to send their souls on a search for knowledge and get back. So in the beginning of the film, we make a theological speech that supports these kinds of things, and then we are making a fantasy over it. So that there is a logic behind the film. And I think that's the best part of Bhoot Bangla."

With "Bhooth Bangla," Priyadarshan, who hasn't directed a comedy picture in a long time, is expected to demonstrate that he still has a magical touch. The Malayalam thriller "Corona Papers" was his last motion picture.

About Bhoot Bangla

With Bhoot Bangla, Akshay Kumar will reunite with Priyadarshan. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. Other cast include Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabbu an late Asrani in important roles. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Vimal Doshi, Faara Sheikh, and Vedant Vikaas Baali are co-producers of the movie.

Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair wrote the script for the film, while Divakar Mani is the cinematographer. Aakash Kaushik is the writer of the Bhooth Bangla screenplay. The music was composed by Pritam.

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