EXCLUSIVE: How is Salman Khan in real life? Rajiv Adatia reveals ‘He really shaped…’

On Salman Khan's 60th birthday, Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia shared some unknown facts about the superstar. Read on.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia recently shared some insight about Salman Khan on his 60th birthday. The star shared that Salman has a very soft side of him, which is not often seen on camera. He also stated that he has a special bond with the contestant of Bigg Boss, which is very overwhelming for him. Rajiv further mentioned that one quality that he learned from Salman is his professionalism and the way he takes his work seriously. While sharing some insights about Salman, Rajiv also shared his deep regard for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday.

Rajiv Adatia talks about how Salman Khan is behind the camera

Rajiv Adatia said, “A memory I have with Salman is that after Big Boss was shot and the final happened, we went to his chalet afterwards, and he gave me so much love and praise, and he said, You know, you were such a good treat to watch and it was so loving having you in the house, and he was just very kind. He's just a very kind individual and sharing that space with him privately in his own space in his house after the Big Boss final. It was just very nice because we saw a very touching and very soft side to him, which is sometimes not seen on camera, but his love for his contestants and for people and his just humbleness is very, very overwhelming.”

TRENDING NOW

He added, “Things I've learned from Salman is that professionalism, to be on time, to take your work seriously, and love you, what you do, and to be respectful and kind to others and not let fame get to your head. I would like to share my deepest love with Salman for his 60th birthday to show him love and gratitude for everything he's done for this industry. He's really shaped a lot of people's careers for this industry also but he's been one of the biggest stars. So thanking him for all the films and the love and for all the memories he's given me as in my childhood and I want to wish him a very very happy birthday.”

Apart from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Rajiv Adatia was also seen showing culinary skills on popular Television show, Celebrity MasterChef season 1. The show also featured Gaurav Khanna, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant and Kabita Singh. The show premiered in January 2025. Gaurav Khan lifted the trophy of MasterChef season 1.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more