Jawan is creating history at the box office and the fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's dual avatar. Jawan is a massive hit, and the superstar has thanked every individual who was a part of this film for making it a massive success. One actress who played a significant role in Jawan spoke exclusively to BollywoodLife and revealed if she is happy with the final outcome of Jawan. Ridhi Dogra, who plays one of Shah Rukh Khan’s characters Azad’s mother in the film, opened up if she was insecure about being ignored in the film as it was a massive film starring Shah Rukh Khan and a huge ensemble cast. Also Read - Deepika Padukone refuses to choose the better dancer between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor; netizens disappointed [Watch video]

Ridhi Dogra got up, close and personal with BL and said, "I don’t think I would have played an old character for any other superstar except for Shah Rukh Khan. Of course, there were insecurities as an actor about what I was doing or if I was making a mistake because it was greedy to be a part of a Shah Rukh Khan film, but is this good for me? Should I even be doing this? Yes, I had those major reservations, and trust me, I was a bag of nerves on set and throughout the whole process of the film." Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol considered a non-bankable actor despite his stupendous success? KRK makes shocking claims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

Trending Now

Ridhi further added that she wasn't insecure about her part in"For me, there was no insecurity about being part of Jawan, but just in my small space of where I am as an actor, it did feel like, ‘Ridhi, you are mad to do this’. But was I unsure about the work I was doing? No! I was 100 percent sure of Atlee and his vision; every time I had any doubts, Atlee was always approachable; in fact, he would come and talk to you."

When asked about her family's reaction when they learned about her playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother's role, she said, "Look, my family is there to enjoy my career and not give me serious advice or anything, but when I was shooting for the film, they all pitied me because everyone knows I am crazy for Shah Rukh, and to play a guardian or mother was like sad because since the age of 10, I have been in love with him."

Jawan is roaring at the box office, and within 4 days it has earned Rs 520 crore worldwide.