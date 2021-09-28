[EXCLUSIVE] John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri REVEALS why they wanted to release their film after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office

Soon after the announcement of Maharashtra government of reopening of cinemas in the state, we saw several filmmakers dropping the release dates of their biggies and among them was and 's Satyameva Jayate 2, which is scheduled to hit the screens on November 26. While we are expecting the film to repeat the success of its installment, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, director of the film, Milap Zaveri shared what audience can expect from the masala entertainer and the reason of coming three weeks after 's . Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: Kartik Aaryan exudes serious horror vibes and promises to give audience goosebumps

When asked why the makers chose November 26 as the release date, the filmmaker replied, "Sooryavanshi is coming on Diwali and rightly so because they have waited the most and it is the film I feel is going to ignite the box office again and it is going to bring back the masses in the huge number. So, always we were sure we would come after Sooryavanshi and my producers Bhushan ji (Bhushan Kumar), Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, they took a call on 26th November and it's a great call and we are coming solo and three weeks after Sooryavanshi and that's great we are excited and very confident that the masses and audience will come in a huge way for both the films."

When questioned whether the rule of 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra state will affect the box office numbers of the film, Milap answered, "No, it will not because lot of states by then will be 100, already Karnataka and some states are 100 per cent and by November end when my film will come lot of the states I am hopeful will be 100 per cent. Maharashtra may still be 50 but that's ok because will have a big wide release as it is not every show goes housefull. What I believe will happen is that like earlier days when films used to have longer runs not only about the weekend it was about a long run because people would come everyday in numbers to watch the film. So, I am pretty confident, so are my producers, so is John, so is Divya. We are every excited and confident."

Revealing what audience should expect from Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap Zaveri quoted, "There is seetis, taalis, dialoguebaazi, action, music, 2 John Abrahams, his first double role, there is Divya, it's a complete mass entertainer. It will in a way hopefully along with Sooryavanshi will resurrect single screens and cinemas again and you can expect mass mayhem in the cinemas and taalis and dhamaal in the theatres."

When asked about the trailer release date of the masala entertainer, he replied, "Soon. I can't tell you the exact date. My producers will take a call and the trailer will come at the right time."