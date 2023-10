Ranbir Kapoor is a gifted and very focused actor, and for the first time ever the star will be seen in a negative light in Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The trailer teaser and songs of Animal have been receiving astounding responses from fans, who are going gaga over Ranbir’s negative avatar. And Ranbir has all high hopes for Animal, and he is eagerly waiting to see the response of his audience, as he has witnessed a lot of unfavourable situations when it comes to releases. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards: 5 times Ranbir Kapoor proved he is a green flag unlike the image created by the internet

An insider reveals, "The actor is extremely hopeful with Animal that it will break all the shackles and records the box office. And only after witnessing the verdict of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will take his next step in choosing his next film. Ranbir Kapoor, who has proved his mettle as an actor in every film, hasn't been lucky enough when it comes to box office success, but this Sandeep Vanga's next is making him highly hopeful to witness the success like he has never seen before."

The insider further adds, "Ranbir Kapoor is very confident about the film after watching the final product, and he has complete faith in Sandeep Vanga, but the actor is still waiting to only see the response and then decide his next move, which is fair enough."

Although Ranbir has Brahmastra 2 and 3 helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, but is not going to start soon on the filming level. Hence, after Animal, the actor is thinking of doing something light and different, and it all depends on the verdict of Animal. Animal is all set to release on December 1, 2023, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Talking about Brahmastra 2, the actor will be seen working with his ex Deepika Padukone all over again, who is reportedly playing Jal Astra.