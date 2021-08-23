The megastar of Bollywood, recently headed to Russia along with for the international schedule of Tiger 3. The makers are shooting at the brisk pace to make sure the film meets the target of its respective release date. In fact, yesterday we saw the look of actor getting leaked, where he was looking unrecognisable in brown hair and beard. While the espionage thriller is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses, Salman Khan might break a big family tradition this year as there are chances of him missing the celebration of Ganesha festival at his residence. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan looks unrecognisable with brown hair, beard in Russia as he shoots for car chase sequence

The Radhe star celebrates this popular festival every year at his residence, where he and his family worship Lord Ganesha for one-and-a-half day. But since the actor is shooting in Russia with the cast and crew of the film in the bio bubble, it will be quite difficult for the actor to travel and come back to India amid COVID-19 crisis as he has to go under isolation for a week, which might not only impact the schedule of Tiger 3 but also risk the health of his family members as it's a quite long journey from Russia to India and there is always a chance of getting infected by the virus. A source close to the actor told us that, "since Salman is in a bio bubble and there has already been delay in shooting the film's crucial portion, he may give it a miss." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kriti Sanon wants to marry her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Well, the same thing had happened during the shooting of , when the actor was filming the espionage thriller in Abu Dhabi. While it was doubtful that whether Salman Khan would be able to come and celebrate Ganapati festival with his family or not, the actor managed to take a break of two days and came home for the celebrations. Talking about Tiger 3, the film is directed by and also features in a key role.