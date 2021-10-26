The wedding rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif do not seem to be fizzling out any time soon. In fact, they seem to be vigorously fanned with each passing day. The latest reports to come in about the couple's nuptials are from ETimes, who've speculated that the two are going to be tying the know sooner than anyone could imagine, with a wedding date possibly set for November or December this year. In other words, it's being claimed that and will be tying the knot in a month or two, and these claims are based on nothing other than the hearsay of the lovebirds' weddding outfits being designed by Sabyasachi and them supposedly meeting up at their celebrity manager's abode to plan their big day. Also Read - Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaara teaser: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif rekindle their Namastey London chemistry with this soulful track

However, BollywoodLife has exclusively learned from out own reliable inside source that there's not a vestige of truth to this new rumour mill of VicKat's wedding. Our source informs us, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

Not only this, but the aforementioned ETImes report also claimed that the couple has been deciding on fabrics from the House of Sabyasachi for their wedding outfits and that Katrina Kaif even has her eyes on a few silk pieces for her lehenga. The extent to which some media houses go into overdrive to churn the gossip mills, we tell you.