EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Bajwa CHEERS Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla success as Pitt Siyapa builds buzz, 'So happy for him'

Sonam Bajwa talks about Pitt Siyapa, praises Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla success, and highlights the importance of theatre-going experience.

Sonam Bajwa and Paramvir Cheema are gearing up for their upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama Pitt Siyapa. The movie will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.

The actor is now taking on a full-fledged lead role after making a significant impact with films like Tere Ishk Mein and Border 2. The preview for the movie, which suggests an oddball and amusing plot, has already generated some interest.

Now in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, both Sonam and Paramvir have opened up on their movie and also talked about their likes for Dhurandhar Bhooth Bangla.

Sonam Bajwa congratulates Akshay for Bhooth Bangla

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Bhooth Bangla's success, Sonam Bajwa said, "I would like to congratulate Akshay sir. I am so happy for him and the success of the film, so I would like to congratulate the whole team. It's very important for our industry that the audience must come to watch the films back-to-back, and the films become a hit. So it's a very good thing for the entire industry. It's a film of a very different genre. Dhurandhar was different and this is a comedy film, toh bada acha lag raha hai ki log wapas cinema mein lautke aa rahe hai aur apna time de rahe hai filmo ko."

She continued, " You cannot beat the experience of watching a film in the theatres, although people are now used to watch films in the comfort of their homes. So massive congratulations to the team."

Pitt Siyapa poster reveal

Sonam announced on Instagram a few weeks before that her movie will open in theatres on May 1, 2026. She also revealed the movie's poster, which features her seated at a store's cash register while clutching banknotes. "Meet Nimmi, Pitt Siyapa Company di Boss, Jide Elon Musk vi tarle karda phirda ki "Nimmi ji, mere naal ikk vaari hath mila lo," Sonam captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

About Pitt Siyapa

Pitt Siyapa is directed by Rupinder Chahal. It is produced under MovieTunnel Productions in association with a team of producers, including Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupesh Abhimanyu Mali, Pankaj Gupta, Surya Gupta, Yogesh Rahar, Sandeep Vaswani, and Kewal Garg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOVIE TUNNEL PRODUCTIONS (@movietunnelproductions)

Sonam Bajwa work front

Sonam Bajwa was last seen in Border 2 opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

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