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EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma opens up on Matka King's success and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar craze

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Vijay Varma talks about Matka King's global success, relating to Brij Bhatti's journey, working with Siddharth Jadhav, and praising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar craze.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 25, 2026 2:50 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma opens up on Matka King's success and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar craze

Vijay Varma's Matka King has been generating the right kind of buzz ever since it started streaming on Prime Video. The series, which has been created by Abhay Koranne and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, has been trending in the Top 10 in 37 countries since its debut and has been the most viewed new scripted series on the service in the past two years.

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In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, the actor opens up about the movie, his character graph in the film and other aspects. When asked about how he felt when the script, like a rags-to-riches story, came to him, the actor said, "Yes, it's a bit like phata poster nikla hero types. I was getting a chance to work with such people, with whom I wanted to for long...like Nagraj sir. His works have been amazing."

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Vijay Verma on working with Siddharth Jadhav

"And with Siddharth, although he has such a dramatic range, I felt that I got a chance to work with such artists, who will be with me in this whole journey. So I was very happy that he would take half of the load. I won't get the full load."

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How does Vijay relate to Brij Bhatti's character?

On being asked if Vijay could relate to his Brij Bhatti character in real life, the Matka King actor said, "Yes, I can relate a lot to the character I play. There is a time when you have nothing, and the worst thing is that you are not allowed to think big. Ispe ek sher bhi hai... Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jana. So he (Brij) doesn't want to die. He wants to dream big. Even the middle class should lead a better life. Usko bhi apne kismet pe daav lagane ka haq hona chahiye. So he wanted to create a kind of game that can give people not just the ability to make more but also the thrill of deciding what their risk appetite is."

Vijay Verma lauds Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success

Vijay and Ranveer have worked together in Gully Boy. When asked how Ranveer's success - which has come after such a long time - motivates him as an actor, Vijay replied, "Not motivate, hum toh abhi cheer kar rahe, maja aa raha hai. Sab jagah chaya hua hai Baba (referring to Ranveer). He is a very secure and giving actor. He is actually a showman. It's lovely to watch him and he has set standards now. This is going to become a norm and I have to do this much if I want success."

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Matka King On Prime Video Matka King Ott Matka King Review Vijay Varma Vijay Varma Matka King Vijay Varma Ranveer Singh