Explained: What is Khushi Mukherjee and Suryakumar Yadav controversy about?

Khushi Mukherjee is in trouble after facing a Rs 100 crore defamation case. Here is what the controversy is all about. Read on.

Khushi Mukherjee is currently in trouble after her remark on Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Social media influencer Faizan Ansari filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Khushi after she made a comment on a cricketer, saying that he used to message her a lot. Her statement landed her in a deep problem and she is now facing a police complaint for her allegedly ‘false and damaging’ statement. The issue erupted after the actress attended a public event and replied to a question about dating cricketers.

What did Khushi Mukherjee said about Suryakumar Yadav?

The actress told the paps that she has no planning of dating ones. She also claimed that many cricketers were interested in her. She took Suryakumar Yadav’s name and said that he used to message her a lot. Khushi mentioned that they were no longer on talking terms. She didn’t want to see her name linked with him.

Defamation case against Khushi Mukherjee

Khushi’s comment went viral on social media. Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai-based man, lodged a complaint at the Ghazipur police station on January 13. Ansari travelled from Mumbai to Ghazipur to lodge the complaint. As per a report by Times of India, Ansari accused Khushi of deliberately making defamatory statements about Suryakumar Yadav and called it a publicity stunt. He stated that this cause harm to the reputation of the sportsman, who represents the nation. Ansari demanded strict action against Khushi and jail term of atleast seven years.

Ansari posted a video in which he speaks to reporters, stating, “We want an FIR to be registered immediately against Khushi Mukherjee. I have mentioned this in my written complaint as well and requested strict action. At the very least, serious charges should be applied. More than two million people follow me on Instagram, and crores of people watch my videos.”

“It is my responsibility to take this issue to every corner of the world. I am not afraid of anyone. I only want justice. I demand that an FIR be lodged immediately against Khushi Mukherjee, no matter how many difficulties arise. Until I get justice, I will stay in Ghazipur city. That is why I am filing a defamation case worth Rs 100 crore in this matter. This is a conspiracy to damage his reputation, and we will not allow this to happen,” he added.

Faizan Ansari also reportedly filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Ponam Pandey, previously.

