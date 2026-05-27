EXPLAINED: What made Ravi Kishan file an FIR in Gorakhpur?

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has filed a complaint that stressed on the fact that false and defamatory statements were being passed against him across Gorakhpur, and how it completely damaged his image.

EXPLAINED: What went wrong that made Ravi Kishan file complaint over defamatory remarks damaging his reputation

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has reportedly filed a complaint against a person who has been accused of spreading false and defamatory claims to damage his image and reputation. Ravi has also called for a fair and speedy investigation, and ensured strict action would be taken against those responsible. He also stressed on measures to be taken to avoid such defamatory campaigns from happening again in the future. According to the FIR registered by the police - as quoted by ANI - says, "The individual or a group is publicly circulating highly objectionable, false, misleading, and defamatory statements against the MP throughout the entire Gorakhpur region. These actions are being undertaken with the specific intent of causing severe damage to his social standing, political image, and personal reputation."

What does the complaint mention?

The complaint further mentions that several remarks about Ravi Kishan were being put out in a "deliberate and premeditated manner" on social media platforms and other ways. It also referred to the claims as not just baseless, but also devoid of factual accuracy. "The objective behind these statements is to tarnish Ravi Kishan’s image in the public eye and create a malicious atmosphere against him. The false narratives being spread are solely aimed at politically and socially defaming the MP by undermining his credibility," the complaint read. More details on the case are yet to be reported.

Ravi Kishan reacts to ‘home from work’ meme

Ravi Kishan was recently seen at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maa Behen which also saw the presence of popular actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. During the media interaction, Ravi was questioned on what makes him go viral. He said, “I swear on Mahadev, mujhe nahin pata main kyun viral ho jata hun. Maine ‘home from work’ bola tha, ‘jaldi the late’ bola tha. Main Parliament ja raha tha, ‘work from home’ karna tha, ‘home from work’ nikal gaya.” Ravi added, “Mujhe log aise dekhte hain ki main kisi alag hi space se aaya hun. Main aadmi hun aur main aapki hi tarah galti karta hun. Mujhe aap log viral kyun karte ho, mujhe nahi pata."

For the unversed, Ravi had recently reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised recently. This included focus on buying less gold, and using public transportation. He said, "…awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important . Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai.” The clip turned into a viral meme on the internet.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

