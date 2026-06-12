EXPLAINED: Why did Bombay HC order Salman Khan's Panvel neighbour to delete posts over property dispute?

The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse neighbour to remove all social media posts against the actor amid the ongoing property dispute. Read on to know what happened.

Salman's Neighbour Faces Setback?

During a hearing of a defamation case that was filed by Salman Khan against his Panvel farmhouse neighbours, the Bombay High Court mentioned on Thursday that individuals can't defame others just because they have access to social media. As the court mentioned, this applies to both private citizens and celebrities. The Bombay HC even asked the neighbour to remove the posts.

Salman Khan's neighbour asked to remove social media posts?

According to a Bar and Bench report, the matter came up before a single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh while hearing an appeal filed by Salman Khan. The actor had challenged a civil court order that denied him interim relief in a defamation case against his neighbour, Ketan Kakkad. Salman moved court over a series of tweets and YouTube videos allegedly posted by Kakkad in connection with an ongoing property dispute.

The judge further stated that parties should avoid litigating their disputes on social media. It further mentioned that they must instead pursue remedies before appropriate legal forums. The judge also mentioned that Kakkad should consider deleting tweets and videos that are connected to the dispute

The Bench was clearly upset and irked with the continued circulation of such content. It also stressed on the fact that even if the content in question had been uploaded by third parties, steps could be taken to have it removed through intermediaries. The Court has decided that the next hearing takes place on July 6.

What is the issue about?

The dispute is regarding the adjoining properties in Panvel. This is where Salman Khan owns a huge farmhouse. His neighbour, Ketan Kakkad, had claimed that the star flouted environmental norms and blocked access to his property. The neighbour also claimed that even though he approached authorities on this issue, no action was taken.

Post this, Kakkad put out tweets and participated in YouTube interviews to raise concerns about the dispute. Following the same, the star filed a defamation suit against him for making such comments. According to Salman, videos and posts posted by Kakkad are defamatory and communally provocative.

It was also mentioned that the videos contain false, speculative and inflammatory material, such as references intended to provoke communal sentiments against Khan. The Court was also told that the content in question had garnered significant viewership and engagement online.

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